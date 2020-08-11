The next person to represent the 10th Congressional District will almost certainly be a woman and a Democrat.
Democratic candidates Marilyn Strickland and Beth Doglio are moving on to the November general election after winning the top two spots in a crowded race.
As of Tuesday’s press deadline, Strickland, the former Tacoma mayor and former executive of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, was leading with 20.68 percent of the vote. Doglio, the 22nd Legislative District state representative, came in behind Strickland with 14.85 percent.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped build our campaign and who is working hard to bring positive change to the South Sound,” Strickland said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank all of my fellow candidates for having the courage to get into the arena and the sincere desire to serve our communities.”
Kristine Reeves, the former 30th Legislative District representative, conceded three days after the primary. In her third-place finish, Reeves as of Tuesday had secured 12.93 percent of the vote.
“While this didn’t go our way, I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran in the middle of a global pandemic, an economy that isn’t working for everyday Washingonians, and the fight for Black Lives Matter. We stood up and fought for our future and I look forward to continuing that fight in other ways,” she said.
A total 210,576 votes have been tallied in the race thus far.
The race on election night was initially more positive for Reeves; Doglio was initially ahead of her by less than 2 percentage points. That changed as more votes were counted later in the week.
In recent months, Strickland, Doglio and Reeves have been seen as frontrunners to replace outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who’s running — and leading — in the race for lieutenant governor. The three were also the top fundraisers.
There were 19 total candidates on the primary ballot for Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
Election results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Washington Secretary of State.
