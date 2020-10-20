Republican candidate for governor Loren Culp was again in Thurston County over the weekend as he continues his effort to unseat Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee in the Nov. 3 general election. The police chief of Republic earlier in the year held events in Yelm as well. The Sunday event in Hawks Prairie was held in the area behind Safeway.

CulpInLacey1.jpg
CulpInLacey3.jpg
CulpInLacey5.jpg

