Thurston County’s health officer on Thursday gave the OK for public schools to again begin slowly transitioning to a hybrid learning model that includes in-person instruction, starting first with younger students.
The decision by Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek comes just weeks after the state began reconfiguring goals for metrics to begin the process of reopening businesses and bringing kids back into physical classrooms. School districts throughout Thurston County have been busy planning for the return to partial in-person learning, with some expecting to begin returning students in the coming days.
The county’s testing capacities, contact tracing capacities, rate of diagnoses and case trends in recent weeks have all been looking favorable to begin the reopening process, according to county public health officials.
As of Thursday afternoon, Thurston County was reporting a rate of 304.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The county’s test-positive rate stood at 7.8 percent, with the trend of new cases declining.
“I am recommending schools use the Washington State Department of Health decision making framework and cautiously phase in in-person learning for K-5 and middle school students,” Abdelmalek wrote. “Once Thurston County’s rates are below 200 cases per 100,000, I will recommend phasing in high school students.”
In late September, amid a downturn in new COVID-19 cases, Abdelmalek recommended public schools begin a “slow, careful phased approach” to return students to in-person learning.
Many districts began diligently returning students, but recommendations changed about a month later as officials with the county Department of Public Health and Social Services began seeing a surge in new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19.
Weekly caseloads more than quadrupled from September to early November, and it was on Oct. 14 that Abdelmalek recommended a pause on returning students to in-person learning.
Campus activity since then has remained fairly minimal, with some small study groups and district’s highest-needs students being allowed on campus.
“The COVID-19 situation in our county is dynamic,” Abdelmalek wrote in her Thursday letter. “I will continue to make recommendations based on the best available data and state guidance. We have many challenges ahead as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Thurston County. I commend you for your efforts to create safe learning environments for our children and educational professionals.”
New data released last month showed that COVID-19 transmission was limited in schools that implemented state health and safety protocols.
During a recent board meeting, Rainier Superintendent Bryon Bahr said the district plans on bringing back pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade and sixth grade students starting Jan. 26, followed by fourth and fifth grade students on Jan. 28 and seventh and eighth grade students on Feb. 2.
The district also plans on bringing back high schoolers on Feb. 4, starting first with the ninth grade, but that is dependent on if the county is meeting the necessary health metrics.
All students at Rainier will be operating on a hybrid learning model where students will be on campus only part of the week.
“We’re pretty confident with our dates,” Bahr said.
Last week, at a Yelm School Board meeting, Superintendent Brian Wharton said some classes of middle school students were set to begin small-group classwork next week.
A timeline on returning to in-person instruction hasn’t yet been published by the district.
“We have time, but everytime we keep moving forward that time really gets crunched,” Wharton said. “We’re excited. We’re really attending to the questions our staff and community have. We acknowledge very strongly that remote, as successful as we think we’ve been, is not our preferred learning model … We know that our kids are doing an incredible job and feeling quite positive when they’re getting their opportunities on campus.”
Last week, the school district served a total 698 students on campus, with 415 of those working in small groups. Wharton said the opportunity has helped them build up the district’s protocols, and notes that it’s been fairly successful.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number up to 5,973. A total of 62 have died from the virus.
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 304 new cases and nine new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 373 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 484.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric is on the rise. The total number of cases stands at 30,864.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 283,188 confirmed cases, 4,065 deaths and 16,939 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. So far, a total of 335,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, with a total of 608,325 having been so far delivered to the state. An average of 15,500 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. A total of 3.74 percent of Washingtonians have been vaccinated thus far.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 404,689, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 24,323,846 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,357,890 of those reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.