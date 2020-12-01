With the holidays approaching, the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) has created its yearly “Wish List,” allowing the community to brighten the season for some of its clients in the greatest need.
Most are older adults and many are low income, dealing with health challenges or disabilities, and often have a beloved pet.
“The Wish List is important to me because it brings light, joy and assistance to persons who can use the cheer at this dark, cold, wet and sometimes sad time of year,” said Marla Lund, a member of the team that works to make the “Wish List” a reality. “Helping when times are hard to add a little light is very rewarding.”
Kristina Figueredo, a 33-year-old woman living in Salkum, is on the list this year. Figueredo is living with a genetic condition called Friedreich ataxia which affects the nervous system and causes muscle coordination to worsen over time.
During her early childhood, her health was mostly normal, she played sports and was an active child until about age 14 when she started falling down and losing her balance. She went to the doctor, received a diagnosis and by age 16 she lost her ability to walk. She was put on the heart transplant waiting list but the doctor later determined that the heart transplant wouldn’t have helped. She now has a pacemaker and a defibrillator.
“Because it’s a neuromuscular disease and the heart is a muscle, it wouldn’t have done any good to get a heart transplant,” Judi Brown, Figueredo’s grandmother said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Figueredo enjoyed going to the park and spending time with her neighbor’s horses, chickens, turkeys and cows but now, aside from doctor’s appointments, she hasn’t left the house in over a year. She lives with her grandparents, Judi and Mike Brown.
Since Figueredo’s condition affects all of the muscles in her body and worsens over time, her arms and hands have less mobility, her hearing is worsening and her speech is affected as the muscles in her throat and voicebox weaken.
“With this disease, there’s a possibility she will go blind, she won’t be able to speak, her hearing has already started going, she’ll lose control of everything but it doesn’t touch the brain — so she knows and feels. People we’ve talked to say it’s like being in a coffin because you are in your body but you can’t use it,” Judi Brown said.
Despite all of the challenges she faces, Figueredo still finds joy in reading fantasy and romance novels like “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games,” drawing and painting, watching movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” and listening to the music of Selena Gomez and Shania Twain.
“‘Pride and Prejudice.’ I watched that movie so much that I broke the DVD,” Figueredo said with a laugh.
Figueredo said that she worries about losing her senses and motor skills but tries to “stick all of that worry in a little box in my head” and enjoy life. But sometimes she finds herself thinking about the future.
She has a pug as an animal support dog and she will soon get a physical aid dog that is trained to turn lights on or go get help if something goes wrong. She also has an Alexa Dot, that is connected to the WiFi and responds to voice commands, and can turn on lights and call her grandma if she needs something.
Figueredo said that she often has nightmares where she is walking or running that make her upset.
“I get so down because I can remember what it was like to walk. I remember how it felt to walk but not being able to do it anymore, it sucks. And at stores what really irritates me is that people love to stare. OK, I’m in a wheelchair what’s funny about that?” Figueredo said.
She said that she would rather people just come up to her in public and ask her why she’s in a wheelchair rather than stare.
“I just want people to be aware,” she said.
Figueredo said she is thankful for her family and her grandpa is her hero. She is looking forward to Christmas and having the Christmas tree set up.
On the wish list, Figueredo asked for an electric blanket to keep her legs warm, a hospital table and a Visa gift card so she can buy things online as she needs them.
The wish list is only a small part of what the LMTAAA does to support vulnerable adults in the community. The organization also supports people by providing in-home assistance and caregivers through the Long Term Care Services Medicaid programs.
Wish List 2020
This year the Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging is asking for donations via PayPal or mail to its Wish List program so it can match its clients’ wishes with gift cards.
Choose a client from the list and send a gift card donation through our PayPal account www.lmtaaa.org/light-of-hope or mail a check to LMTAAA 2404 Heritage Ct SW Olympia, WA 98502. Include the client number with your donation. Donations are tax-deductible and will be accepted through Dec. 16.
For more information, call Marla Lund at 360-748-2524 ext. 201.
Client 1 is a man in his 40s who recently found housing after spending part of the year homeless and who now needs help with daily tasks. His request is for help purchasing a crockpot for his new apartment and food for his freezer.
Client 2 is a young man in his early 30s who has a neurological problem which limits his mobility and challenges his ability to care for his own needs. He would be grateful this holiday season for help purchasing some clothing.
Client 3 is in his 70s and has some cognitive challenges. He proudly lives on his own on a very limited income. He would appreciate help purchasing household items and food for a holiday dinner.
Client 4 is a woman in her early 70s who has several medical conditions. She lives alone and has no family living nearby. Her wish is for the ability to purchase some new, warm clothing and household items to make her home more comfortable for the winter.
Client 5 is a man in his 60s who recently lost his wife and is doing his best without her. He would like help purchasing cleaning supplies, underwear and T-shirts. He would also appreciate food for a holiday dinner.
Client 6 is a woman in her mid-seventies who lives alone in her own home and has several health issues which limit her mobility. She enjoys coloring books for adults and large print games. She would appreciate help to put groceries in her cupboard and for a holiday meal.
Client 7 has physical and emotional health issues and is in her 50s. She has a very limited income and wishes for help with household supplies, kitty litter, and food for the best cat ever.
Client 8 is a man who is in his mid-60s, has multiple health issues and lives with two cats. His wish is simply for cat food, treats, and litter for these feline family members.
Client 9 is in his 60s and struggles with breathing and metabolic issues. During his last trip to the emergency room, they needed to cut off his favorite jeans to treat him. He would love to get a new pair at Sunbirds, and maybe some other new duds.
Client 10 is in her mid-80s, uses a wheelchair to get around. She shares her home with her dog. Her wish for his holiday season would be for some cleaning supplies and grocery items.
Client 11 lost her spouse in the past year due to dementia and is struggling to live with less income. Her request is for help stocking up her pantry with food and paper products to make it through the winter.
Client 12 is disabled and in his mid-sixties. He shares a small trailer with a roommate who also has physical challenges. He would very much appreciate help purchasing personal care and household items, maybe even enough for a holiday meal.
Client 13 is in her 80s and has several chronic conditions which affect her blood sugar and vision. She lives alone on a very limited income and her wish is for help purchasing some personal care items and food, especially for a holiday meal. She thanks you in advance.
Client 14 is in his mid-60s and has problems with breathing and balance. He has a limited income and no family support nearby. His wish is simply to have the ability to purchase some toiletries and healthy foods for the holiday season.
Client 15 is in her mid-50s and lives alone in her apartment. She has a number of illnesses which prevent her from caring for herself. She wishes for help purchasing food items and personal care items to make this winter more comfortable for her.
Client 16 is in his late 60s, lives alone and has no local family connections. He would be grateful for help purchasing basic personal items and food for a holiday meal.
Client 17 in his her 90s and proudly lives in her own home. She has several chronic conditions including limited vision. This holiday season her wish is for help purchasing a warm lap blanket, toiletries and few clothing items.
Client 18 is in his mid-70s and on hospice due to cancer. He would be grateful for help purchasing food items, toiletries and some warm clothing for this winter. He thanks you in advance.
Client 19 is a woman in her 30s who has several medical conditions which leave her less able to meet her own care needs and without means. Her wish is simply to have help stocking up on food for winter, some warm clothes and some personal items which are difficult for her to afford.
Client 20 is a woman in her 50s who has several chronic illnesses, including a neurological illness, who lives on her own. Like many, her rent is half her income so she has a little for her other needs. She would appreciate assistance purchasing some food items, personal care items and some warm winter clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.