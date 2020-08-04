A 22-year-old woman from The Dalles, Oregon, was booked into Nisqually Jail on Saturday, Aug. 1, for striking her boyfriend after an argument involving Taco Bell and her 7-month-old daughter.
Yelm officers were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. to reports of an unwanted person at a residence on the 1600 block of Richmont Court in Yelm, according to police records.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the calling party who said she heard her brother and his girlfriend, Alyssa Langston, 22, of The Dalles, arguing upstairs. The calling party said she heard the argument get louder, so she went upstairs.
She got to the top of the stairs and witnessed Langston, who was reportedly intoxicated, allegedly hit the male across the face with a closed fist.
Officers made contact with Langston who said she would not leave the residence without her 7-month-old daughter. Langston told officers she had just returned from a wedding and had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend over Taco Bell.
According to Langston, her boyfriend reportedly blocked Langston from exiting the room during the argument, and that’s when she said she hit him in his mouth. The boyfriend later denied that he blocked her path.
Officers then placed her under arrest for fourth-degree assault and transported her to Nisqually Jail.
