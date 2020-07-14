A 28-year-old Yelm woman is out six prepaid gas cards, an Amazon gift card, and $80 after an unknown male entered her car on July 11 and stole the items, Yelm police said.
The woman told police that her neighbor captured the incident on a surveillance system, and a still photograph will be attached to the case. According to police, the suspect is the same person related to a similar event that occurred the same day.
The gas cards are worth a total of $225, the Amazon card $100.
The suspect is unknown at this time.
