The Thurston County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. to accept public comments on development code docket item A21, “Rural Accessory Dwelling Units.”
The proposed amendments would allow rural Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) housing options in unincorporated Thurston County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a video conference option will be available in addition to in-person attendance to ensure those wishing to provide public comment have every option available.
The meeting will be held at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia.
Meeting information will be posted on the board’s public hearings webpage at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/tchome/pages/publicmeetings.aspx.
For those unable to attend, comments can be submitted to Andrew Boughan, associate planner, at andrew.boughan@co.thurston.wa.us. Comments must be received no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. You can also mail comments to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, Attention: Andrew Boughan, Associate Planner, Thurston County Courthouse, Building One, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502.
More detailed information about the proposal and the full text of the proposed ordinance can be found at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/comp-plan-adu.aspx.
