The Nisqually Land Trust on Saturday, Dec. 26, announced the acquisition of 21 acres of “critical salmon habitat” along one of the most important stretches of the Nisqually River.
The property is in Thurston County, just across the waterway from a 174-acre property on the Wilcox Reach, the acquisition of which also just recently came to a close.
According to a newsletter from the organization, the project was made possible thanks to the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, Thurston Conservation Futures and a generous donation from a nearby landowner.
