Yelm senior Dylan Jemtegaard has been named to the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.
Jemtegaard joins a list of more than 4,500 highly-determined, dedicated students who were selected from the roughly 3.6 million students expected to graduate this June.
“Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities,” the news release said.
Word of Jemtegaard’s achievement originally came in December during a socially-distanced letter of intent signing. The senior, who holds a 3.96 GPA, plans to play football with the University of California Golden Bears next fall.
Last holiday season, Jemtegaard and his peers on the Tornados football team coordinated a food drive to benefit the Yelm Community Services food bank to help out with the additional need felt during the pandemic. The team collected roughly 600 pounds of food.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 by way of presidential executive order to recognize the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in a variety of areas. The program has since been expanded, and up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen annually from among the year’s senior class.
In April, a panel of educators will review the more than 4,500 applicants and narrow the list down to 600 in early April. Then, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists with the Department of Education announcing the scholars in May.
Pending the situation nationwide with COVID-19, scholars may be asked in June to receive their Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Last year, Gracie Mathis, a 2020 Yelm High School graduate, was named as a Presidential Scholar candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.