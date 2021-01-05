An unknown suspect made off with two 14-karat gold rings and some petty cash, combined worth an estimated $9,400, during a home burglary at a house on McKenzie Court in Yelm.
According to police records, an officer was called out at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to a residence on reports of a cleared burglary. Upon arrival, the victim told Yelm police she had been cleaning out a vehicle that day when she came back inside to find her purse had been rifled through and that the entrance to the dining room from her garage was open.
She told police an unknown suspect had likely taken her wallet and two 14-karat gold rings with diamonds.
Police were able to locate the wallet nearby, but it was reported that $200 had been stolen from it.
When questioned about a possible suspect, the victim told police there was a person she’d invited to do some yard work for her. He later stole a bike from her, she said.
Assistant Yelm Police Chief Rob Carlson said the case had been forwarded to the city’s detective for more work. Appraisals and ring information were forwarded to nearby jewelry stores.
