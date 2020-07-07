Community Youth Services in Thurston and Pierce counties will benefit from $104,853 in grant funding announced Monday by the state Department of Commerce’s Washington State Office of Homeless Youth.
The nonprofit is just one of 10 grant recipients set to receive roughly $1.4 million in grants to provide additional long-term housing and behavioral health intervention services to young people statewide.
“These grants will help strengthen communities’ capacity to serve growing numbers of vulnerable youth who are struggling to make their way in life,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said Monday in a news release. “We had a statewide housing crisis before COVID-19, and the economic disruption of the pandemic has only increased the needs of many young people who already may have the deck stacked against them.”
The grant awarded to Community Youth Services will be specifically used to provide behavioral health intervention to youths ages 12 to 17 who reside in a licensed youth shelter, HOPE center or crisis residential center.
