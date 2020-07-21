Fire commissioners and leadership with the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority have decided the agency will not move forward this year with a bond issue that would have allowed them to rebuild the Lake Lawrence station and remodel the Rainier station.
Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said with the ongoing coronavirus recession, the agency didn’t feel it was the right time to put a ballot measure up to the voters.
This comes a number of months after King told the NVN back in May they’d decided not to put the ballot measure on the August primary. Now, it looks like the agency’s effort to substantially rebuild Station 22 at Lake Lawrence and construct housing remodel for Station 24 in Rainier is in limbo.
“We decided the way that everything has gone, we’re not going to add to everyone’s stress,” Southeast Thurston Fire Commission Vice Chair Steven Slater said, adding that it’s now a “wait and see” issue.
The two projects will play an important role in the growth of the bustling Yelm and Rainier communities. King previously said Southeast Thurston will eventually need to bring on more volunteers and career staff to address an increase in need and population.
