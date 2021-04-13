Thurston County moved up a notch in the list of healthiest counties in Washington state, landing at the eighth healthiest of 39 counties this year.
The county also ranked sixth in health factors, according to a news release from the county’s Public Health and Social Services department.
The rankings show where the county lands on factors that influence the overall health of people in the community. The county, according to the release, scored better than Washington state in various areas, which included lower violent crime, a smaller number of uninsured adults and lower income inequality.
The county will use the rankings to inform programs and allocate resources, while also pinpointing areas that can improve. Those include reducing adult obesity, smoking in adults, sexually transmitted infections and unemployment.
“It is great news Thurston County increased our overall health ranking this year,” said Schelli Slaughter, director of Public Health and Social Services. “We are very proud to be counted among the top healthiest places to live, work, and play in Washington State. We still have many areas to improve on, and this report highlights the importance of working together to eliminate disparities so everyone in our community has the opportunity to live longer, safer, healthier lives.”
The rankings, produced annually by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, aim to start conversations about opportunities to improve community health.
To learn more, go online to www.countyhealthrankings.org.
