The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, to receive public comment on adding a Thurston County Medic One property tax levy to the ballot for the Aug. 3 election.
The proposed ballot measure would authorize the county to increase its regular property tax levy for Thurston County Medic One emergency medical care and services, beginning with collection in 2022. If approved, property owners will see an incremental increase in their regular property tax rate over a period of six years, to restore the current rate from $0.289 to $0.50 per thousand in property tax.
A permanent levy was authorized by voters in 1999 with a rate of $0.50 per thousand in property tax revenue, for continued emergency medical services for the citizens of Thurston County. This service provides an advanced level of pre-hospital emergency medical care.
Due to increased assessed values and limits on raising levy rates, the county is currently collecting $0.289 per thousand in property tax revenue. In the immediate future, it is projected that this decrease in revenue will affect the extent to which Medic One can provide pre-hospital emergency medical care because of insufficient funds to sustain the current level of operations, according to a press release from the county.
The hearing will be held at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. The public's ability to attend the public hearings in person is limited to 25%, or 10 people, in Room 280. An overflow room is available for additional people, and a video conference option is also available to ensure those wishing to provide testimony have every option available.
To attend virtually, register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUoc-ivpjssHteXQ6FJzMIJd6mOSEJmjifS. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. To comment by phone, dial 360-252-9020 and use 1234 as the pin.
Those unable to attend can submit comments to Sandra Bush, Sandra.bush@co.thurston.wa.us. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 12. You can also mail comments to: Sandra Bush 2703 Pacific Avenue SE, Suite C, Olympia, WA, 98501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.