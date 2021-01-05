Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland on Sunday, Jan. 3, was sworn in to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District in the 117th Congress.
The in-person event took place at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Democrat from Tacoma is Washington state’s first Black representative, as well as the legislative body’s first Korean-American woman to serve.
“Today, I was honored to be sworn into one of the most historically diverse Congresses in history, joining a record number of women, and women of color, serving in our Democratic majority,” Strickland said in a Sunday statement.
During the ceremony, Strickland wore a hanbok, which is a traditional two-piece clothing set worn by Koreans during formal settings.
As a woman of both Korean and African descent, Strickland said it was deeply personal, noting that it “not only symbolizes my heritage and honors my mother, but also serves as a larger testament to the crucial importance of diversity in our nation, state, and the people’s House.”
Strickland added that she is looking forward to working with her colleagues in the Democratic Caucus, the Washington state delegation, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and across the aisle to “deliver for the South Sound.”
She also provided the following statement on her priorities: “In the midst of a deadly pandemic and economic downturn, Congress has a lot of work to do for frontline workers, families, and small businesses. The people of my district made history by sending me here to ensure that their government successfully addresses the priorities of WA-10, including tackling this pandemic, rebuilding our economy, creating jobs by investing in the South Sound, solving the climate crisis, and lowering the cost of health care. They elected a leader to always put our district first, and that is exactly what I intend to do.”
“During a time when politics has become more and more divided, our district needs a representative who is willing to work across the aisle and find common-sense solutions to deliver for Washingtonians,” she said in a statement, adding later: “I am confident that we will build a brighter future for our community and those across our nation this Congress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.