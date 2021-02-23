An unoccupied Yelm rental property that had been vacant for several months and was listed for sale apparently intrigued a burglar at some point recently. The unidentified no-gooder made off with an antique wood stove worth $1,200 and cut the padlock off the property’s well house and stole the well pump — valued at $8,000.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer was dispatched at 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, to the home at 8511 Canal Road S.E. The 68-year-old owner of the property stated she had visited the site on Feb. 16 and noticed the missing items. She told the officer that she was also frustrated by the large amount of trash dumped on the property and said she and her family would clean the property and attempt to immediately sell it.
The officer noted that the home is secluded with no surveillance cameras, and to date there is no suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.