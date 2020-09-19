The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board on Thursday, Sept. 17, announced $18 million in grant funding for fish habitat restoration projects throughout the state, with roughly $247,749 of those funds going to Nisqually Land Trust projects to conserve Ohop Creek and shoreline on Wilcox Reach.
The annual grants will go to 91 projects throughout the state that will work to repair rivers, remove barriers blocking fish passages and replant river banks in an effort to help struggling salmon populations and to recover the fish species “from the brink of extinction,” a news release says.
The grants approved by the Salmon Recovery Funding Board on Thursday will look to open 45 miles of habitat to salmon, restore more than 217 miles of stream and 292 acres of estuary, and conserve nearly 64 miles of stream.
The funding will also work to remove 20 fish barriers throughout the state.
“These grants are the lifeblood of our salmon recovery efforts in Washington state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a prepared statement. “They fund the core of our efforts and attract $37.5 million from other sources. These grants, along with the hard work invested by thousands of people working in our state to save salmon, have gone a long way to slowing the decline of salmon.”
Funding was also allocated to many projects in Thurston County, which will receive $176,039, and in Pierce County, which will receive $1.15 million.
Projects in Thurston County include $85,986 to assess barrier removal projects affecting fish migration, $42,993 to design a project to remove a bulkhead from Evergreen State College’s shoreline in Olympia, and $47,060 for the Wild Fish Conservancy group to develop a preliminary plan to protect and store 22 acres of tributary habitat along the upper Deschutes River.
Projects in Pierce County include $204,684 for Forterra to complete preliminary designs to remote the Chambers Creek Dam and restore the surrounding estuary, $266,339 for the Great Peninsula Conservancy to purchase and conserve about 163 acres deemed the Rocky Creek Estuary on the Key Peninsula, and $54,998 for the Puyallup Tribe to monitor juvenile salmon leaving the Puyallup River.
A net $377,315 has also been earmarked for the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group for projects on the Sequalitchew Creek Estuary, the Middle Ohop Valley, the South Prairie, and Wilkeson Creeks.
The two Nisqually Land Trust projects, which are included in Pierce County’s allocation, will help conserve 6.5 acres along Ohop Creek and finish out an existing project to buy 185 acres, including 151 acres of shoreline along the Wilcox Reach on the Nisqually River.
“The land is one of the last large undeveloped shoreline properties on the Nisqually River,” the Land Trust wrote about the Wilcox Reach project. “About 100 acres are in an extremely dynamic reach of the river’s channel migration zone … This acquisition would prevent loss of shoreline trees and plants and habitat degradation from logging, development, livestock grazing, and off-road vehicle use.”
According to the Land Trust, the river is used by a number of fish species. Last year, the Land Trust received about $1 million from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board for this project.
“These projects make a difference,” Salmon Recovery Funding Board Chair Phil Rockefeller said in a prepared statement, “not only to salmon, but to the other animals that rely on salmon for food, such as orcas, and to the people that rely on them for their livelihood. We also appreciate and value salmon as part of our heritage and want to ensure they will survive for future generations.”
There are currently 17 species of salmon, steelhead and bull trout fish in Washington that have been put on the federal Endangered Species Act list, according to the news release. Fish populations have been recorded at historic lows in recent years as their habitat has been threatened by increased regional population.
