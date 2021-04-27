Kids have been playing baseball on the American Legion’s Sam Brewer Field — commonly called Vet’s Field — for decades, and community members hope it will be used for decades more.
Currently used as a game location for Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League, the field is a fixture in Yelm’s little league lineup.
“The American Legion Post has been super generous, giving us the use of the field,” said Greg Ireland, president of Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League. “They’ve been wonderful partners. A couple of those guys are pretty invested in seeing the field get redone.”
As it turns out, Nisqually Basin is also invested in the refurbishment of the field, since the organization has facilitated a myriad of improvements to the facility, with more up to bat.
For starters, Joe Grant and his crew at JMG Painting partnered with the league by painting the dugouts, the tower behind home plate, all the bleachers, a shed and the centerfield house.
“That was a huge help from JMG Painting,” Ireland said.
D&N Drywall also partnered with the league, spending its time and resources to repair the batting cage.
Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League then installed new bases, new posts, a new pitcher’s mound, a new home plate, and even some distance marking signs, Ireland said, but that’s not all.
“We put in the outfield fence, which makes it look like a ballpark,” he said “There’s nothing greater than seeing an 11-year-old hit a home run that’s actually over the fence, you know? The joy in their eyes as they see it go over is awesome.”
In addition, the league improved the bullpens, got the field’s electrical outlets working again, re-squared the infield and put a new foul pole in right field.
“It’s a lot of those little things that help bring it back to life,” Ireland said. “We’ve had a lot of people say that the field hasn’t looked this good in quite a few years.”
The field legacy, its investment into the lives of young ballplayers, has affected multiple generations of area youth.
“We have memories of current coaches that go back at least the early 90s,” Ireland said. “Maybe even the mid-80s. And it’s looked different over the years. At one point it had a grass infield — now it has a dirt infield. … It’s gradually transformed and moved with the community over the years.”
However, there was a time the field became sort of an afterthought, he said.
“Fifteen or 20 years ago it was kind of decided that only younger kids — tee-ball and coach-pitch — would use the field, which kind of led to a general dilapidation of the field,” Ireland said. “It wasn’t being used nearly as much and, honestly, you don’t have to do much work for younger kids to play tee-ball. You just need an open space, but it’s a pretty big facility for just tee-ball.”
So the league has decided to use Sam Brewer Field as a key part of the league, moving forward, and will be scheduling Minors teams (age 9-10), and some Majors teams (age 11-12), at the facility.
Over the next couple years, Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League hopes to partner with others to further improve the American Legion facility, planning to replace the outfield, install a 30-foot net protecting the neighbors from foul balls, remove the rest of the rocks from the infield, build a covered batting cage and purchase a new scoreboard, among other improvements.
“The scoreboard out here hasn’t worked in years,” Ireland said. “That’s on the list to be repaired. If anybody out there in Yelm wants to donate $3,000 for a new scoreboard, that would be awesome. That’s about what they cost these days, but we would love to put it in there.”
Ultimately, Ireland said the field is a jewel for Yelm and is worth all the attention it’s getting.
“When you step on this field, it just says ‘little league,’ you know?” he said. “It’s like a big ballpark in miniature. You’ve got little bullpens, a little press box, little bleachers. It’s just awesome. It has flavor. When you think of little league and how it’s always been, this is the field.”
