Two Republicans and a Democrat will face off during the state primary election on Aug. 4, each hoping to serve in the 2nd Legislative District’s Position 2 seat.
The top two candidates who garner the most votes in August, regardless of political party, will move on to November’s general election.
J.T. Wilcox, who currently serves as House minority leader and represents the 2nd Legislative District, is looking to defend his seat from Republican Matt Marshall and Democrat newcomer Veronica Whitcher Rockett.
Marshall is currently a member on Eatonville School District’s board of directors and is separately the founder of the Washington Three Percenters, a conservative citizens movement that advocates for constitutional freedoms with emphasis on Second Amendment rights.
He announced his candidacy earlier this year at a gun rights rally, citing disapproval over Wilcox’s removal of 4th Legislative District Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, from the House Republican caucus for alleged domestic terrorism.
Shea has since chosen not to run for his seat this election cycle.
Whitcher Rockett, a relative newcomer to 2nd Legislative District politics, is looking to flip the westside district partly blue this November.
She’s currently serving as vice chair of the Thurston County Democratic Women Club and has been a precinct committee officer since 2017. While she’s worked as a caretaker in recent years, Whitcher Rockett says she believes she could make a substantial impact in legislative education and health care policy committees.
The Nisqually Valley News reached out to candidates this past week with a questionnaire. To see their unedited answers to the questions we posed, visit yelmonline.com.
Ballots in Thurston County were mailed out July 15, while Pierce County ballots were mailed out July 17. Voters in both counties can update their registration online in both counties up until July 27, or in-person through 8 p.m. on the day of election.
J.T. Wilcox
Age: 57
Occupation: Farmer/legislator
Party Affiliation: Republican
Elected Offices Held and Dates: State Representative 2011-Present
Funds Raised: $181,316
Wilcox is looking for voters to reelect him to a sixth term and is running on a platform of bringing common sense budgeting and rebuilding the rural economy, especially with the underlying COVID-19 health crisis having impacted every corner of the state.
“Recent events prove that all electeds also need to stand up for the basic institutional building blocks of our society, which are families, strong, functional communities and free expression and membership in a faith for those who choose faith,” Wilcox wrote in a questionnaire.
“My values reflect the values of most of the voters in the 2nd LD. Sustainable budgets, no additional taxes on everyday taxpayers and recognition that constitutional rights belong to all of us, but must be defended.”
Wilcox said the highest priority at the moment is restoring the regular functionality of governments through their respective roles. Responding to the public health crisis at large and the economic recovery cannot be a one-size-fits-all effort, Wilcox wrote, adding “Public health is critical and so is the understanding that the approach to it has to be customized to the area and that what protects Seattle may not protect Yelm.”
As the state approaches a projected three-year, $8.8 billion shortfall as a result of the coronavirus recession, Wilcox is proposing suspension of all new state spending while also shortening agency spending levels to what they were three years ago.
He’s also not opposed to using portions of the roughly $3 billion in the state rainy day fund.
“The rural economy never gets as much attention as is needed, which is why I also work nearly full time on election efforts for people who are more committed to the economy outside of Seattle,” Wilcox wrote.
Wilcox has labeled himself as a “staunch” supporter of Second Amendment rights and says he opposes restrictions of any kind.
On police reform, a topic that will likely be a top priority for Senate and House Democrats early next year due to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and ensuing protests, Wilcox said “it’s critical that police can use non-lethal methods when their lives are in danger or others lives and property are at risk. I support the vast majority of police who often protect the very same communities where they live.”
“I also support efforts for further training in de-escalation and empowering police departments state-wide to most effectively remove people from the police force who are not suited for that authority.”
He also cited the work House Republicans did on modifying I-940, which was the 2018 citizens initiative that helped prosecutors more easily bring charges against officers believed to have deadly force.
More information can be found on Wilcox’s candidacy at www.jtwilcox.org.
Matt Marshall
Age: 36
Occupation: Physician assistant and adjunct professor
Party Affiliation: Republican
Elected Offices Held and Dates: Eatonville School Director, Position No. 3, 2019-Present
Funds Raised: $19,086
Marshall says his incumbent opponent is out of touch with his constituents. Having served 12 years of active duty in the Army, Marshall notes that he is running to better represent the families and broader military community that live in the 2nd Legislative District.
“I chose to run for Washington State Legislature because our current representative no longer adequately represents this district or shares our values,” Marshall wrote. “I have served my community and country my entire adult life and want to be your voice in Olympia as we face unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19.”
Marshall said he believes the highest priority for the House next session will no doubt be the projected loss in revenue due to the coronavirus-caused recession.
While there are many issues the Legislature will need to solve, Marshall said the state needs to start by reopening the economy and then balancing the budget.
“We must provide tax relief to small business owners immediately or we will see even more businesses permanently close their doors,” he wrote.
If elected, Marshall said he plans on proposing legislation that would stop the pay of legislators until a balanced budget is approved with a 60 percent majority. He would also propose 15 percent budget cuts to state departments.
Marshall said he’s in favor of implementing tax cuts for small businesses to help stimulate economic growth.
Marshall, who’s worked in medicine and education, said he believes he could make a large impact in the state’s health care and education committees.
A founding member of Washington Three Percenters, Marshall says he would never compromise on Second Amendment rights.
He’s also supportive of police reform, more specifically to bring forward legislation to ensure police accountability.
“We have issues, but they are more complex than limiting certain moves or tools. As we have seen, once non-lethal options are restricted, cities are destroyed. I support changes in police training. Recent events have shown us that our current system is broken. Restricting tools is not the answer,” he wrote.
More information on Marshall’s candidacy can be found at www.marshall4wa.com.
Veronica Whitcher Rockett
Age: 37
Occupation: Homemaker
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Elected Offices Held and Dates: Democratic Precinct Committee Officer 2017-Present
Funds Raised: $6,813
Whitcher Rockett is running because she believes there’s more the Legislature can do for people, especially those who have fallen on hard times in recent years and with the recent disruptions to the economy.
“I’m tired of living in a world that’s so skewed to the top, leaving most people struggling to get by,” she wrote. “I want to provide a voice for those in our community who see that we can come together and build a better future for our children.”
If elected, Whitcher Rockett said she would fight to keep important programs funded through the recession.
“I am the candidate in this race who will always put the people of LD2 first. I will fight to protect our schools, improve rural broadband access, and make sure our most vulnerable neighbors are protected,” she wrote.
Three years ago, Whitcher Rockett’s mother died. Her mother had early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and she made the difficult choice to put work on hold and take care of her for the last seven years of her life.
Now, more than ever, Whitcher Rockett’s struggles seem all the more relevant as people make tough decisions in a ravaged economy.
“As a low-income mother of special needs children, I believe I have a frame of reference that is sorely needed at all levels of government. I understand what it is like to not be able to afford needed medications and see my family suffer from the lack of them. I know what it’s like to have to pick and choose which bill to pay every month,” she wrote.
Whitcher Rockett said she believes she could do substantial work in both the education and health care committees.
“I will never let party politics get in the way of helping Washingtonians,” she wrote. “I think something we can all agree on and work towards is a solution to the high cost of property taxes. Senior citizens and families on fixed incomes struggle to make these payments every year, we must find a way to lower this burden.”
One issue she’s hoping to shine the spotlight on is rural access to broadband internet, which has seen a surge of support over the last six months with more people educating their children and working from home.
“Even keeping in contact with friends and family has moved online, especially if you or one of your loved ones are in a high-risk group. Without a solid internet connection, we leave our students, workers, and families behind,” she wrote.
In order to address the large state budget shortfall, Whitcher Rockett said the Legislature should look at a capital gains tax and bring an end to loopholes in the state’s “regressive” tax structure that corporations take advantage of.
On police reform, Whitcher Rockett said she is in favor of an outright ban on tear gas and chokeholds used by the police, and added that they should begin what the public needs from their emergency services.
“When people call 911, they do not always need police officers to respond. Many times, people focused on mental health care, conflict resolution, or other community resources would be more appropriate,” she wrote.
More information on Whitcher Rockett’s candidacy can be found at www.voteveronicald2.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.