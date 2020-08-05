Democrat candidate Marilyn Strickland came out as a front runner Tuesday night in the crowded race for Washington state’s 10th Congressional District.
The former mayor of Tacoma currently holds the lead with 21.4 percent and 22,105 votes thus far. A total of 103,316 votes have been counted in the race.
Rep. Beth Doglio held the second-place spot Tuesday with 14.36 percent of the vote, but former Rep. Kristine Reeves was trailing close behind her with 13.17 percent.
The top two candidates move on to the general election.
In recent months, Strickland, Doglio and Reeves have been seen as frontrunners to replace outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who’s running — and leading — in the race for lieutenant governor. The three are also the top fundraisers.
There were 19 total candidates on the primary ballot for Washington’s 10th.
Election results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Washington Secretary of State.
