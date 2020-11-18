The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to receive public testimony on proposed amendments to the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan.
The major topics of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan update are mineral lands, long-term forestry, parks and health.
The Comprehensive Plan describes the long-term vision for Thurston County, looking ahead to set direction for the county’s growth over the next 20 years. Thurston County plans under the authority of the Growth Management Act (GMA), which requires comprehensive planning for all counties with populations greater than 50,000. Counties must periodically review their comprehensive plans and development regulations to bring them up-to-date with changes to the GMA, to respond to changes in land use and population growth, and to address new legal issues.
Copies of proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan are available online at: www.Thurston2040.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a video conference option will also be available in addition to in-person attendance to ensure those wishing to provide testimony have every option available.
The meeting will be held in Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Drive, SW, Olympia. Meeting information will be posted on the Board’s public hearings webpage at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/tchome/Pages/publicmeetings.aspx.
Those unable to attend the public hearing can submit written comments to Maya Teeple, senior planner, at Maya.Teeple@co.thurston.wa.usno later than 4 p.m., Nov. 24. Comments can also be mailed or hand delivered to:
Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development
Attn: Maya Teeple, Senior Planner
Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1
2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW
Olympia WA, 98502
