Thurston County’s Elections Division mailed out more than 187,000 ballots to voters on Thursday, marking the beginning of mail-in voting for candidates running for office in the Nov. 3 general election.
Registered voters with an up-to-date address should expect them in their mailbox anytime from now through Friday, Oct. 20, according to a news release from the Auditor’s Office. If you don’t receive one by then, contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-786-5408 or by email at elections@co.thurston.wa.us.
In a statement, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall encouraged voters to vote early and, for the most secure transport of their ballot, to use one of the county’s 29 drop boxes, which are open until 8 p.m. on election day.
If you plan on mailing your ballot back this year, make sure to have it in the mailbox and postmarked by election day.
Starting Oct. 14, the county will host election services at the South Puget Sound Community College's Mottman campus.
Election services at the college will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-30.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, they'll be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday, Nov. 2, will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On election day, SPSCC election services will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
