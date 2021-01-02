A 30-year-old woman and a child were killed in a crash on State Route 702 Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Puyallup woman and young passenger — a 6-year-old girl, according to reporting by The Olympian — were traveling northbound in a 1985 Mazda GLC on Eighth Avenue South before stopping at the intersection of State Route 702 sometime around noon. When they attempted to cross the highway, they were struck by a westbound pickup truck traveling about 55 miles per hour, according to Trooper Ryan Burke.
“This has sadly turned to a double fatal collision,” Burke wrote on Twitter after the crash. “Troopers continue to investigate on scene. There is no criminal element involved in the crash at this time.”
The identities of the two people killed have not been released as the state patrol seeks to notify the next of kin.
The driver and passenger of the 2005 Ford F250 that collided with the Maza — a 31-year-old Spanaway man and and 27-year-old Puyallup man — were not injured.
“Preliminary investigation looks like this,” Burke Tweeted. “The beige sedan … had its passenger side window missing. In its place was several strips of clear tape. The sedan was stopped at SR-702 facing north on 8th Ave. Witnesses state the sedan just pulled into the path of the pickup that was traveling westbound at or near the 55mph speed limit. The sedan was struck broadside as the pickup had zero time to react. Possible the driver could not see out of the makeshift window coupled with bad weather.”
This story will be updated.
