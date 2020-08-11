The Yelm City Council had a vigorous discussion Tuesday night, Aug. 4 — at times disagreeing — on a proposed city ordinance written by council member Molly Carmody that would limit the city’s elected officials to two terms.
During the study session, council members Joe DePinto and Tracey Wood exchanged opposing remarks on whether or not term limits were needed for the city’s elected offices, and whether or not the intention of bringing an ordinance forward was personally motivated.
Ordinance No. 1066, if passed by council in its present form, would limit the mayor and city council members to two terms in order to limit power, lessen the chance of abuse of power, stimulate civic engagement by the public, and bring new and more diverse ideas to the council.
The legislation would take effect immediately upon being passed.
Legislation for term limits has garnered support from DePinto, Carmody and council member James Blair, among others, in past discussions. Debate on the issue was reopened recently after the appointment of council member EJ Curry to a vacant seat.
“One thing we’ve seen and noticed in Yelm politics is the longevity of some of the elected officials on council and as mayor in the past,” DePinto said. “There’s only a couple here that have or will be serving over 10 years. Some would argue that’s a lot, some would say it’s not that much at all.”
DePinto said the biggest benefit he sees from term limits is it brings more people to get involved in local civics.
“Ideas get stagnant and people get complacent,” he added.
Council member Tracey Wood, who is serving his third term, questioned DePinto on if the proposed ordinance wasn’t being aimed at him.
Wood also mentioned the fact that he ran unopposed in his bid for reelection in 2017, which seems to be at odds with the ordinance’s claim that it would provide voters with more choice if there were little-to-no choices to begin with.
“It seems a little odd that this is a request that’s being brought up,” he said.
DePinto denied Wood’s suggestion that his and Carmody’s motivations were personal. He then noted that it’s possible nobody would want to run up against an incumbent as strong as Wood.
“I don’t believe that it’s because nobody wants to run against me. I’d like to believe it’s because I’m doing a pretty good job representing the people. And I think that’s probably my number one problem with this whole idea, is you seem to want to limit what the voters are allowed to do,” Wood said. “You think that, because somebody’s been here for a period of time that you’ve decided is more than enough time that they should be there, that you should eliminate that option for the voters.”
Council member James Blair, a self-described supporter of broad elected term limits, said he’d like to see a change in the proposed ordinance to allow limits on consecutive terms instead of outright lifetime term limits.
“Term limits is a wide subject and to me it should not be narrowed in on being applied to specific offices. If we’re going to do it, I think we should do it for everyone,” Blair said, adding that his support is absolutely not driven by a personal opinion.
Kaminski said the only comment from her constituents she’s received on the basis of voting and candidacy is that people are unhappy that they have to live within city limits in order to run.
She said as far as the new ideas argument goes, anyone is welcome to run and council members are always open to the feedback from constituents.
“I think it’s a self-regulating system. If I want to run 10 times and nobody votes for me, I’m just not going to be here,” she said, adding that she’s neutral on the topic of term limits.
Carmody, the author of the proposed legislation, and Mayor JW Foster were not present at Tuesday night’s study session. Foster has voiced support for bringing forward such legislation for a discussion by council.
