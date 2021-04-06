The city of Yelm is now accepting applications to fill a seat on the city council vacated by former Mayor Pro Tempore Tad Stillwell, who recently moved outside city limits and is no longer eligible to serve.
The deadline for applicants is Friday, April 16.
The city council voted unanimously during a March 23 regular meeting to start soliciting applicants, and the application portal on the city’s website went live late last week. Applications will be reviewed by the council, and a single candidate will be appointed by vote of the council to fill out the rest of the term, which expires at the end of the year.
There are only two eligibility requirements to be considered for the position: A candidate must be a registered voter and must have lived within city limits for at least the last year.
The form can be found on the city’s website under the "news" section.
The Yelm City Council is a seven-person body that works to conduct legislative business on behalf of the city. Council members are elected by the registered voters of the city to serve a single four-year term.
Council members are compensated $818 monthly and expected to attend regular business meetings, which are held 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Council members are also expected to serve on at least two subcommittees, which meet monthly, and possibly represent the city on a number of other exterior boards.
The qualified candidate that gets voted onto the council will also need to file in May to run for reelection this year if they wish to keep their post past Dec. 31 of this year. The filing fee for reelection is $98.16, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
In addition to Stillwell’s seat, there are also four other city seats up for reelection this year including the mayor’s.
Last year, Councilmember EJ Curry was appointed to fill Cody Colt’s open position after he accepted a position leading the city’s Public Works department.
While the city begins accepting applications, at least three council members at the March 23 meeting voiced support for holding off on voting for an applicant until after filing week in May to parse the field of applicants.
The city council has 90 days to fill Stillwell’s position. If the body fails to appoint a qualified person in that time, then the decision is forwarded to the Board of Thurston County Commissioners.
