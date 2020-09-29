Thurston County is accepting applications for historic preservation projects in the county through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Grants will be awarded in early 2021.
The Thurston County Historic Commission grant sub-committee will review and rank the applications in early November. After ranking the projects, the applications will move forward to the entire Thurston County Historic Commission. The Historic Commission will provide recommendations to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners for consideration.
The Historic Commission will contact the applicant if additional information is needed for review. The applicant will have two weeks to respond.
Past grant supported projects include:
• Public access to historic images by digitizing and cataloging images and artifacts from the Schmidt House through the Olympia Tumwater Foundation.
• Restoration of former NWRR Caboose as a living history exhibit by the city of Tenino.
• Other historic projects within Thurston County.
The Historic Preservation Grant program is funded by revenues the county collects from the recording of documents. By state law, these funds can only be used for programs and projects related to historic preservation. In addition to funding the grant program, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners has also authorized other annual funding for projects managed by the Historic Commission. These funds are typically used for the creation of historic markers in the county and to help support efforts such as the historic barn documentation project.
In 2019, there were two application phases because additional funds were available after the closing of the initial application period. A total of 10 complete grant applications were received and ranked by the Historic Commission for 2020 funding. On Monday, Jan. 14, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners voted on the Historic Commission’s recommendation and approved funding for nine applications for a total of $73,282.
Those with questions can contact Sonja Cady, administrative assistant with the Community Planning and Economic Department, at 360-867-2117.
Organizations can submit applications for the Heritage Grant Program at co.thurston.wa.us/permitting/historic/historic-grants.html.
Download the application at co.thurston.wa.us/permitting/historic/historic-grants.html.
— Thurston County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.