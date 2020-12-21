Yelm High School senior Dylan Jemtegaard on Wednesday, Dec. 16, signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of California, Berkeley Bears. He plans on attending class next year on a full scholarship.
“For me, it was huge,” Jemtegaard said of signing day, which took place at the high school’s performing arts center during a socially-distanced ceremony. “It was finally an ending or closing to the long, grueling COVID process which we’re all living in. It was kind of nice to put an end to it, find some sort of security with a school I really enjoy.”
Jemtegaard, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman, is the first Yelm athlete in recent history to be offered a full-ride offer to a Pac-12 school, Yelm Athletics Director Rob Hill said. His offer ends an extensive year of recruitment that, despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, resulted in more than 10 offers, including some from Ivy League universities.
The meticulous athlete, who is as relentless on the gridiron as he is in the books, was also recently named as a Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction-nominee for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Recognition Award.
His nomination will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration of national recognition, Principal John Johnson said.
“Obviously, Cal’s getting a good one,” said Yelm Head Coach Jason Ronquillo. “I’ve known a lot of D1 players and he is the absolute full package.”
Since October, the Tornados have been practicing twice a week with hopes for a season and to play football this spring. Fall sports were pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
“Hopefully they get a shot. Even for guys like Dylan who's obviously going to be able to play next year, he still wants to play one last time with his guys,” Ronquillo said.
Last year, the Tornados fell in the round of 16 to No. 5 Kennewick in a nail-biting state tournament matchup. The team is hungry to test its mettle, looking for a third-consecutive state appearance.
Jemtegaard said while COVID-19 has put a big strain on life overall, he believes it played to his recruitment advantage.
“A week or two into quarantine, coaches started calling me,” he said. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise to start talking to different schools. It was never a concern that I wasn’t going to get a chance after that, I was just making sure I’d found the right place. I took my process slow, made sure I was respectful to all the coaches and pursued all my options.”
He said the team’s been really hopeful for a season.
“We’re kind of laying it low, but we’re doing what we can to make sure that when it all comes back, and we get the green light, we’ll be ready to go,” he said.
Having a senior year, he said, would be something of confirmation of the last three years of work he’s done.
Jemtegaard plans on studying either engineering or business at Berkeley.
Log In
