A suspect in a possible vehicle prowl in Tenino remains at large after a vehicle pursuit with a Tenino police officer ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle off of Tilley Road near 155th Lane at around 12:15 a.m. on April 15 and fleeing the scene on foot.
According to the Tenino Police Department, the pursuit began after an officer reportedly noticed the subject walking between vehicles, looking into windows and under cars near Sussex and Ritter streets just after midnight on April 15. When the officer attempted to contact the person, the suspect reportedly ran to a nearby 1996 Honda Accord and drove toward Tilley Road at a high rate of speed. The officer reportedly attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle accelerated and eventually turned onto Tilley Road, at which point the vehicle left the roadway, rolling onto its top and hitting a tree. The suspect was reportedly able to get out of the vehicle and flee.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrived with a K-9 to assist, but the suspect was not found.
The involved vehicle was impounded by Tenino police and was subsequently found to have a switched license plate belonging to a 1997 Honda Accord. A search warrant was served on the vehicle on April 17, resulting in the recovery of numerous items of suspected stolen property to include catalytic converters, other car parts, tools and mail.
Officers are working to match the recovered property to recent thefts and vehicle prowls in the area.
