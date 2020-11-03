Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland will be the 10th Congressional District’s next representative and in Washington, D.C., this January.
Her opponent, 22nd Legislative District lawmaker Beth Doglio, conceded the race Wednesday morning after election night results showed her trailing by 15 percentage points.
“This wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did to support this campaign,” Doglio’s campaign wrote in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.
“I want to thank my opponent for her strong campaign, and for her commitment to serving the people of WA-10. While I won’t be the one to deliver the results we need in Congress, I know that we can work together to continue to change the conversation, bring our progressive values forward, and find common ground,” the campaign wrote.
Strickland led on election night with 50.19 percent of the vote, while Doglio held 35.93 percent with nearly 271,000 ballots counted thus far.
Strickland dominated the race in Pierce County; she won 85,215 votes to Doglio’s 50,734. Results in Thurston and Mason counties were largely competitive between the two Democrats, though Strickland led in all three counties that comprise the district.
There are an estimated 27,000 ballots left in Thurston County to be tallied, 50,000 in Pierce County and about 1,300 in Mason County.
The seat representing Washington’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives opened up last December when Democratic Congressman Denny Heck announced that he would be stepping down from national politics.
He later announced his intent to run for the open lieutenant governor seat, and he was holding a 14-point lead in that race on election night.
Strickland’s campaign released a statement declaring victory shortly after Doglio’s concession.
“I am humbled and honored by the trust the people of the South Sound have placed in me to be their voice in the United States Congress,” Strickland said in a statement. “I want to say how grateful I am to all those who have stood alongside me in this journey. From the bottom of my heart: Thank you.”
Strickland, the former Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce executive, will be the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress and the state’s first Black representative.
“I want every South Sound resident to know that whether they voted for me or not, I will listen to you — and I will never stop fighting for you ... It’s time to work with my colleagues in our delegation, our party and yes, across the aisle to address the urgent issues facing our nation, and South Sound families and workers: Tackling this pandemic, rebuilding our economy and creating jobs in the Sound, fighting for affordable health care and prescription drugs, addressing climate change, and keeping our promises to our military families and veterans,” the congresswoman-elect said in a statement.
