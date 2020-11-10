Thurston County will join others around the nation to celebrate National Adoption Day in a virtual ceremony that will shine a positive light on local families who chose to adopt children in Washington state.
The celebration will take place virtually at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The event will include judges, government officials, lawyers, private individuals and families who will honor all families who adopted children who were “awaiting a forever family through adoption.”
The celebration will occur via Zoom Video Communications at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88971523775; meeting ID 889 7152 3775.
According to Thurston County Family and Juvenile Court, more than 1,000 children have been adopted by stepparents, domestic partners, individuals and couples since the court began celebrating National Adoption Day in 2004.
“These families make a real difference in the lives of children and our community.”
The event is sponsored by Thurston County Superior Court, Family and Juvenile Court, Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families, Thurston County Bar Association, and many local area organizations and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.