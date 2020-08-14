Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive diagnoses since the start of the pandemic to 836.
New cases include one individual age birth to 9, one in their 10s, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, and one person in their 70s.
Eighty-eight of the 836 cases have been reported in the last seven days.
A total 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thurston County.
A new situation report published Friday by the Washington State Department of Health found the number of new cases reported in both eastern and western Washington were beginning to plateau.
The report — published by the DOH in collaboration with University of Washington and Microsoft AI for Health program, among others — also attributed stricter executive action taken in June and July for the slowing rise in cases.
“While this is encouraging news and a sign of our collective efforts, we must not let our guard down,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a prepared statement.
“Plateauing is not enough to keep this pandemic under control; we must transition to a state of sustained decline in new cases. It remains critical that we continue to stay home when possible, keep interactions with others brief and wear face coverings.”
A total 65,339 cases of COVID-19 and 1,736 deaths related to the virus have been recorded statewide, according to DOH’s website.
