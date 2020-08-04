A brown Honda Accord was reportedly stolen from the Yelm Safeway parking lot sometime late last week.
On Thursday, July 30, Yelm officers responded to a call at about 10 p.m. from an individual at Safeway who said his car was stolen. The Yelm officer made contact with a 46-year-old Olympia man who said that he had let his nephew borrow his car when it was stolen from the Safeway parking lot.
It’s believed the vehicle is still missing, Assistant Yelm Police Chief Rob Carlson said. The Honda Accord, which has a dent in the left side and has tape on the front left window, has license plate number AAU5103 and bears the VIN number 1HGCD5633TA045255.
According to police reports, there was no area camera footage available and Yelm officers were unable to determine a direction of travel from Safeway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.