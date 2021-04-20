Falling in line with new state and federal guidance, public school districts in the Nisqually Valley are moving to allow more days of on-campus, in-person instruction starting this week.
Yelm Community Schools, Rainier School District and Tenino School District all recently announced plans to begin returning students to four days a week of in-person instruction, marking one of the largest shifts back to regular instruction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More days in the classroom is also possible due to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows students to stay at 3 feet of social distancing in the classroom.
Yelm schools plan on doing away with the A-B hybrid groups and will begin bringing back students this week, starting first with kindergarteners, first, second, sixth, ninth and 12th graders on Thursday, April 22. Third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th graders will begin four days of instruction Thursday, May 6.
New school bus routes were set to be posted Wednesday, April 21.
“You can see the energy in the kids changing now. Every day that they’re back, they’re feeling a little bit more energy than they used to, and now that we’re moving to four (days) you can really just feel that energy build,” said Yelm Community Schools Communications Director Teri Pablo.
Yelm students currently taking classes fully by remote means will continue to have that option, Pablo said.
As for bringing students back to full-time, in-person instruction, Pablo said that’s not currently on the district’s radar unless future guidance recommends bringing students back for additional days.
By the time all students are back to four days of face-to-face instruction, there will only be about a month left of school before summer break. The goal for Yelm students at the moment is to make sure they finish out the school year on a strong note.
“Right now we’re doing the best we can based on the guidance and the rules that are in front of us,” Pablo said.
Rainier School District on Tuesday, April 20, brought back all their K-12 students. Monday will remain a remote learning day for the district.
“By following the science and staying current on the latest studies and research, we know that we can return to the classroom, and that it is safe to have teaching and learning in-person. We will continue to use specific safety protocols like masking, distancing, ventilation, disinfecting, and symptom screening,” Rainier Superintendent Bryon Bahr wrote in a letter on the district’s website.
Tenino plans on making its transition to four days starting next week. Wednesdays will continue to be fully remote days.
Students K-5 will begin the new schedule Monday, April 26; sixth, seventh and eighth will start Monday, May 3; and a date to return high schoolers has yet to be determined, according to a recent letter from Superintendent Joe Belmonte.
“We are confident that we can continue to operate schools safely in our hybrid model,” Belmonte’s letter read. “It is clear that the modeling data and school experiences across Washington state have shown mitigation measures, including symptom screening, robust contact tracing, mask wearing, physical distancing, facility cleaning and hygiene mitigate the risk and are highly effective in reducing school transmission.”
