Nearly 2,000 rainbow trout were planted in Deep Lake at Millersylvania State Park in south Thurston County Monday.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 1,815 fish weighing an average of 2.39 pounds were placed in the lake. The trout were from the Eells Springs Hatchery.
According to WDFW, Deep Lake is open all year. In addition to rainbow trout, the lake also supports naturally reproducing populations of largemouth bass, bluegill sunfish, yellow perch and pumpkinseed sunfish.
Access, which includes a popular fishing dock and a car-topper boat launch — no trailered boats are allowed — is available through Millersylvania State Park.
A Discover Pass is required, in addition to the WDFW freshwater or combination fishing license, to use Washington State Parks.
The WDFW will start the 2021 Trout Derby April 24. The event runs through Oct. 31. The agency will stock more than 100 lakes across the state and offer more than 1,000 prizes totaling $38,000 in value. It’s open to anyone with a fishing license, and no entrance fee or registration is required.
Participants should check the list of eligible lakes on the WDFW website. Winning derby trout will have orange tags attached to their fins. Anglers should keep the tags to claim their prizes.
Learn more online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby.
