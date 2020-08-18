Things have been looking bright for Aaron Sehlin over the last few months, but it hasn’t always been that way,
Having just recently been relieved of a 62-month sentence with the Department of Corrections, Sehlin, 47, is now one of many residents living at Truly Motivated Transitional Living, a sober housing community that operates four houses near Yelm and serves up to 23 people at a time.
He’s been living at the facility since Feb. 22. Since moving in, he’s been working on transitioning back to regular life. He’s looking for part-time work while also working out a degenerative disease in his head. Between that, his daily dose of chores and church, he’s staying busy.
Though it can be daunting at times, he’s staying positive.
“It’s all about attitude,” he said. “And this place gives me somewhere to be positive.”
Since opening in 2005, hundreds of people have walked through the doors of Truly Motivated looking for a change for the better. According to Executive Director Carmin Long, most of them have.
Transitional living communities can be a life-changing, powerful opportunity for people in need and a fulfilling venture for the people who oversee them, Long said.
But only when there’s oversight, services and proper screening procedures.
“Addiction is a very isolated and very lonely disease. And so, for people to recover and recover well, that would typically happen in the context of community and support,” she said. “But the big picture is that you can really have the most redemptive criminal justice systems, you can have the most excellent treatment programs, but at some point people have to leave there. And what really makes the difference is how they’re received into the community.”
Truly Motivated primarily serves people on the road to drug and alcohol recovery and those recently released from prison. They screen heavily, Long said, and keep in strong contact with corrections offices.
They don’t house anybody with sexual offenses, and they run background checks on everybody that applies for the program.
The goal is to make sure people walk away with a real change of heart and a plan after they finish the 12- to 18-month program.
“We see the housing as more of a vehicle,” Long said.
Their staff is also sympathetic to what people are going through at their facilities.
Long has been in recovery for 20 years and left her home for a sober living program in Sacramento in 2000.
“It really gave me the time and space I needed to start putting my life together and the support I needed,” she said. “As far as becoming a nonprofit, this for us has never been about making money. It’s been about helping people.”
Tom Alig, a staff coach, is a former case manager at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. He had formerly been through their program and was treated for alcohol dependency. He’s been in Washington since about the beginning of the year.
Steve Simpson, general manager, started out as a resident nearly 13 years ago. He’s been in and out of the program due to relapses, but he’s found success in recent years and was promoted to his position about five years ago.
“It’s just about rebuilding life. It’s learning to cope with life and understanding how to change life, and how you think and how you process things. And how to become a productive member of society,” Simpson said.
Long said when Truly Motivated first opened 15 years ago, they did encounter some bumps in the road. She and her staff at the time thought they could help everybody, so they brought in people who weren’t a right fit for the program.
“We had more bumps probably in our first three years, but we just don’t really have those,” Long said. “There’s a lot of accountability for the people that live here in our homes.”
Things are different for the nonprofit today, though. Having built relationships with businesses and organizations in the community, Long feels Truly Motivated plays an important role in the larger Yelm community — especially being the only transitional housing community in the immediate area.
The organization has a strong relationship with the nearby church, Crossroads Community Covenant Church. Many of their community members have also found work at local businesses.
At a recent city council meeting, council member Tracey Wood, owner of Mr. Dougs, gave praise to Truly Motivated when discussion of an incoming recovery house in McKenna was brought up.
“I haven’t had nothing but really good experiences with the people that have come out of there, and that’s because they don’t play around,” Wood said, adding that the incoming program could be a much-needed asset to the area.
Back in May, Fresh Start Housing LLC, a transitional housing and sober living program based out of Olympia, purchased property around the former Nisqually Valley Care Center in McKenna with plans to open a 140-bed sober living community.
At a recent community meeting at nearby McKenna Park, many residents voiced skepticism of the program and worried about the program operator’s transparency. The facility is due to open this September.
Community members also voiced concerns that the program was located close to Walt’s Place, a local bar, and that it was going to operate in such a remote location.
Long, who also serves as the vice chair of Washington Alliance of Quality Recovery Residences (WAQRR), said coming into a community requires garnering a great deal of trust with those unfamiliar with such programs.
Long said she’s spoken with Fresh Start program managers about getting accredited with WAQRR, which maintains a list of quality programs and is contracted through the state. She can’t speak to Fresh Start’s housing programs, Long said.
Quality across transitional housing hasn’t always been consistent, Long said. For many years, it was the wild west. Recent legislation, such as state House Bill 1528, will help assist people with opening accredited houses and provide proper nationally-recognized standards.
“They see the value in recovery housing, but they also see the need for standards in recovery housing,” she said.
Long said it’s important to continue to lift up these programs.
Hung on the walls of the meeting room in Truly Motivated Transitional Living’s office, next to a large poster of the narcotics anonymous 12 steps, are six groups of photos.
These are the few who didn’t make it — the men and women who, after graduating from the Truly Motivated program, later died of health complications related to their addictions.
It’s a blunt reality.
For some of the people who enter the program, it’s a matter of life or death.
“The stakes are really high for these folks,” Long said. “It’s important we have more recovery homes in our state, but it’s more important that they’re done right and with standards. Otherwise, it’s not helping anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.