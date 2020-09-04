Preparation and paint work on the Yelm water tower, located near the corner of Second Street and Washington Street, will soon be underway, according to a news release from the City of Yelm.
The 125-foot tall, 50,000-gallon water tower, which was built in 1946 by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, should have a new coat of white paint on it in the next couple months, weather pending.
“I’m excited that this project is getting underway and the fact that the iconic water tower, that is now on the state historic register, also will have an artistic flair in that the computerized lighting will provide multiple lighting scenarios that will be particularly evident in the holiday season and other local events,” Steve Craig, president of Save the Historic Yelm Water Tower nonprofit, told the Nisqually Valley News.
The City of Yelm currently owns the now-empty tower, though Save the Historic Yelm Water Tower is currently leading the effort to restore it.
Craig said in the news release that their efforts wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Yelm community, as well as Save the Historic Yelm Water Tower board members Barrie Wilcox, Beverly Vines-Hanes, Margaret Clapp and EJ Curry.
Following the prep and paint job, the nonprofit will install new fencing, an interpretive kiosk and a computerized lighting system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.