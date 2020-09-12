The Thurston County fire marshal, in consultation with the county manager and in alignment with Washington State Department of Natural Resources, has determined current weather conditions within the county have met the fire danger level necessary to enact restrictions on outdoor burning to all lands regulated by Thurston County, including no longer allowing recreational fires.
The Fire Safety Burn Ban applies to residential yard waste burning, all land clearing burns and recreational fires. The restrictions on outdoor burning during the summer have resulted in a significant drop in brush fires and property damage each of the past several years, according to fire officials.
At this time, recreational fires are no longer allowed. The use of charcoal briquettes, gas, and propane barbeques will continue to be allowed under the burn ban.
The Thurston County Outdoor Burn Ban is effective as of 3 p.m., Friday, Sept.11, and ending Wednesday, Sept. 30.
To stay up-to-date on the status of burn bans, visit the ORCAA website at www.orcaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.