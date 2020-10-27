A Southwest Washington farming collective is selling boxes of diverse, hearty winter produce grown at local farms within Thurston, Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
The eight-week program selling multi-farm produce boxes is being coordinated by the Southwest Washington Food Hub, with pickup sites available in Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey, Aberdeen, Chehalis, Rochester, Shelton, Long Beach, South Bend and Elma.
The program begins Oct. 28 with options to buy weekly thereafter.
“The winter 2020 multi-farm produce box will include a diversity of hearty winter crops such as beets, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, turnips, rutabaga, parsnips, leeks, Brussel sprouts, winter squash, onions, garlic, shallots, potatoes, dill arugula, spinach, salad greens, braising mixes, chard, kale, head lettuce and collards,” a news release from the organization reads.
Boxes are available to be purchased online at www.swwafoodhub.com. Boxes start at $35.
Formed in 2019, the Southwest Washington Food Hub is made up of a collection of farmers from the three counties, according to the news release. The hub team is part of a farmer-owned cooperative composed of independent farmers looking to connect the community with wholesome, sustainably-grown food.
