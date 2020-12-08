A number of items originally believed to be artifacts of Nisqually Indian origin, found at a property near the 16000 block of Vail Road south of Yelm, have instead been identified by the tribe as tree root castings.
The items were found just a few hundred feet from where a Verizon cellphone tower is currently being erected. The items were brought forth by members of a citizens group that opposes the project and has sought to halt it.
Brad Beach, the Nisqually Tribe’s tribal historic preservation officer, said he and colleagues were able to identify the rustic, bead-looking pieces of material as root castings, which are tree roots that decay in sandy, silty material.
He said citizens misidentifying similar-looking items is a common occurrence in his field of work.
“It’s a mistake that people have made in the past as well,” he said.
Beach said two of his colleagues went out to the property on Nov. 24. When they arrived, he said, they noted that the pieces of castings had been gathered and disturbed from where they were originally from.
“The most important thing is if things are found — if things are taken from the ground and shown to their friend and family — they’ve lost the context of which they were in,” Beach said, noting it makes them more difficult to verify.
Despite that, the tribe was able to take the materials back to their office and verify they weren’t authentic that day, Beach said.
The property owner declined to talk with the Nisqually Valley News or provide a site visit prior to finding out the items weren’t authentic.
Mary Abramson, member of the local Citizens Against 5G Cell Towers, first notified the NVN of the items in a press release sent around the time of discovery.
Her group a short time later filed a cease-and-desist order with Verizon in the state Court of Appeals, Abramson said. That order was struck down on Dec. 4.
Despite having already been denied a case hearing from the state Supreme Court, Abramson said they plan on appealing yet again.
"We're not stopping," Abramson said. "It's been a long battle and it's not going to end because I'm a grandma. I want my kids to live. I don't want to live in Communist China.”
Formerly known as the Deschutes Neighborhood Group, the Citizens Against 5G group has been fighting the effort to bring reliable cell phone service to the Lake Lawrence area for many years.
The group’s main claims, Abramson said, are that the low-latency technology has not been shown to them to be safe by either Verizon or local leaders. The technology, she says, interferes with people’s oxygen levels and is part of a larger scheme meant to bring about population control.
There is also concern with regard to the local ecological area and the bird populations that migrate through the area, she said.
Verizon has already been cleared by the county to start construction, and environmental impact statements have already been filed with the state Department of Ecology through the State Environmental Police Act Register.
According to those documents, the project consists of erecting a 150-foot, monopole tower with 12 panel antennas and a 30-kilowatt backup generator.
In an email to the citizens group, Thurston County Manager Ramiro Chavez wrote that the project had all permits necessary to start construction and that the project was underway.
The county, Chavez wrote, has not yet received a court order impeding the activity on the project.
