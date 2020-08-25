One felony count of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit media was forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office after a 20-year-old Roy man reportedly uploaded a picture considered child pornography to an Adobe Creative Cloud at his grandfather’s house.
The Yelm Police Department received the case from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which received it through the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to police reports, the Yelm detective determined that the IP address for the router was in the name of the 80-year-old homeowner, but the Adobe account belonged to 20-year-old Tanner Harkins, of Roy.
The image was reportedly flagged by Adobe on May 9, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigation documents.
A Yelm detective went to the residence where the incident reportedly happened in the 14000 block of Lockwood Lane Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The officer didn’t receive an answer after knocking on the door, but could hear movement, according to police reports.
The detective was able to make contact with Harkins and tell him that he was investigating an inappropriate picture that was uploaded at the residence. The detective also told Harkins that search warrants had been executed to retrieve the picture related to an account under his name.
Harkins reportedly told police that he didn’t want to talk anymore, at which point the detective told him he’d bring him back to the police station if he didn’t cooperate. Harkins then reportedly said “oh wait, this is serious,” to the detective.
Harkins reportedly told the detective that he knew the image he was describing. He said he was in the process of deleting a large batch of photos from his account when his account froze. He said his account was suspended until further notice.
He said he did not think much of the photo due to “hosting servers for several clients.” He stated that he did not upload the photo, but that it was possible one of his clients may have.
After giving a statement, the detective followed Harkins into the residence and was escorted into the garage by his grandfather. While explaining why the detective was there, the grandfather said he was concerned since Harkins’ father was currently in prison for child pornography, noting that this could be a slippery slope, according to police reports.
