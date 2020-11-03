Yelm School Board Profile: YHS Junior Is Strong Student With Passion for Civil Rights

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a four-story series profiling the Yelm High School students who were recently appointed to serve as student liaisons on the district’s board of directors. Additional stories will be published on senior co-chairs Kya Ramirez and Natalie McLaughlin, and junior representative-in-training Azariah Carter.
Skylar Myers is never too far away from her favorite book. And before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was usually never too far away from Yelm High School, either.
Shortly after reading through her freshman honors English curriculum on Shakespeare, her class picked up Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the story of a racially-divided America in a small, southern town as told through the eyes of young, 6-year-old Jean Louise Finch, daughter of lawyer Atticus Finch.
As when it was first published in 1960, the story became an instant hit — it also became popular with Myers, 17, now a junior at Yelm High School.
“I don’t know if anybody was as hyped as I was, but I was hyped,” she said. “When we got to the second half of the book, everyone was like, ‘whoa, that’s crazy.’”
The story — especially the latter half of the book focusing on Finch’s involvement in a rape trial defending a Black man — affected her so much that she’s looking at pursuing a legal career.
“I’ve always been into civil rights,” said Myers, who is Black. “I want to inspire people. I want to fight for what’s right. I want to fight for people.”
Myers is one of four students who were sworn in to the Yelm Community Schools Board of Directors in September to represent the interests of their fellow students. Seniors Natalie McLaughlin and Kya Ramirez serve as the co-chairs on the board, while junior Azariah Carter serves as a representative-in-training and Myers is his alternative.
In her interview with the board, Myers described herself as a diligent and passionate student who was looking forward to advocating for her fellow students.
She’s served as an ASB officer and is a founding member of the high school’s People of Color Club. The last three years, she’s also competed with the Tornados on the school’s track and field team and played on the drumline her sophomore year.
She’s a strong student who is always looking for activities to participate in, she told the Nisqually Valley News.
“I actually like being in high school. I like having fun. Many students are like ‘I just want to go home’ and I’m just like ‘can I stay longer, is there anything I can do?’” she said.
Celena Gilbert, an English teacher at Yelm High School who taught Myers honors English her sophomore year, said it’s been evident that she is someone who’s always looking for more to do. She’s also an avid learner.
“She always came in with a big smile, always ready to go,” Gilbert said. “You could tell she likes learning.”
The focused curriculum for her sophomore English class was on cultures and differing cultural perspectives, Gilbert said. Myers always seemed to come into class with her reading done and with great discussion points.
“She was always very vocal about her views on those injustices, what she’d like to see differently and what she’d do differently,” Gilbert said, noting Myers’ respectful approach toward discussion. “She always spoke about wanting to be the change instead of talking about it.”
Coming into high school, Myers said she made an intentional shift in her focus toward education.
“In middle school I was a clown, I was always getting into trouble and getting into ISS (in-school suspension),” she said. “My experience as a freshman was kind of crazy. I was just observing, kind of taking everything in.”
Her idea for the People of Color Club first started her freshman year with those observations. She said she noticed how there wasn’t as robust a discussion on race as she would have liked, and noticed that it would be beneficial to her and her friends to start a club to discuss these topics.
Myers also said that, outside of one assembly, there wasn’t that much talk about Martin Luther King, Jr., or any other civil rights icons.
“I wanted this club to be a safe space for people to talk about things,” she said. “I had a lot of hate when this club came out. There were a lot of white people who said ‘why can’t we have a white people club.’”
The high school’s People of Color Club is open to anyone regardless of skin color who is willing to have good-faith discussions on race, she said. The club is also hoping to have an influence over the type of activities and events the school holds.
Myers said she was surprised when Yelm High School Principal John Johnson named her as one of the candidates for the school board’s liaison position.
“He said ‘I’ve seen how involved you are in school and how involved you are. You have a big voice …’ He said, ‘I want you to be more involved,’” she recalled.
She filled out her application about a year ago, and shortly after submitting it would rehearse her interview with her friends.
Having been to three school board meetings so far, Myers said the board’s discussions have been very solid and fruitful.
“Being in those meetings, I just feel very grateful because we talk about a lot of stuff that’ll go on with the school that many students wouldn’t know about until it’s done,” she said, also noting that it’s helped with “quarantine boredom.”
With the coronavirus pandemic dragging on and entering an eighth month of partial shutdowns across Washington state, students at Yelm Community Schools and its 10 campuses haven’t been back to school since March. Myers said that’s about when her People of Color Club held its last meeting.
She juggles her days now between attending Running Start classes at South Puget Sound Community College and helping her mother take care of her 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 7-year-old siblings. Myers notes that she thoroughly enjoyed staying busy during distance learning, though it shifts from day to day on whether or not she enjoys being the oldest sibling.
As far as law school goes, Myers isn’t sure of what area of law she’d like to practice or where she’d like to go. She still has time, though, even as the pandemic seems to allow the days to slip away from her.
