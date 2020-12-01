The Yelm Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yelm announced Tuesday morning that Brad and Susie Carlson of Yelm Prairie Christian Center will be the “grand marshals of merriment” for this year’s Christmas in the Park.
The title of grand marshal traditionally included the Christmas in the Park Parade, which is not being held this year, leading to the change in title, according to a post to Facebook by the chamber.
“Brad and Susie were selected based on their service to this community, especially for the work they’ve done during this pandemic to ensure the community has food security,” the chamber wrote. “Susie does a lot of behind the scenes work to make the food trucks happen. She’ll get a call, and it’s full speed ahead to gather the team and ensure smooth delivery.”
The Carlsons moved to Yelm in July of 2000 when they were hired as youth pastors at the Yelm Prairie Christian Center. After working with teenagers for five years, Brad was named as lead pastor and the two have been leading for 15 years.
“It’s a great way to help people,” Brad said in the chamber’s post. “Everyone deserves food. We have personally been in dire need in years past so it’s nice to give back.”
The couple said it’s a team effort.
Brad and Susie Carlson added that they “are thankful for, love, believe in, and pray for the community they serve.”
They never miss a Christmas in the Park, and said that it’s one of their favorite Christmas traditions.
The Carlsons will flip the switch for the park’s Christmas display in a live video on Facebook Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.