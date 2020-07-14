A 61-year-old Roy woman is out more than $500 after notifying Yelm police on July 11 that someone had stolen her Motorola Android cellphone after she’d left it in the Walmart bathroom.
Upon returning home after unsuccessfully searching for her phone, she logged into her phone account to deactivate it and discovered that PayPal had transferred $500 from her credit card.
After receiving documentation from the theft victim’s PayPal account, the Yelm officer discovered that the $500 plus a $14.80 service fee had been sent to another person with a gmail account and that the transaction had originated from the victim’s cellphone.
The officer was able to locate the woman associated with the gmail account, but when he called the phone number attached to the record a man told him he had the wrong number. The listed address for the account was in Kapowsin, so the officer attempted no other in-person contact at that time.
The theft victim told the officer she had filed a fraud report with PayPal and would provide him with more information about the phone and the transaction.
No other information about a suspect is currently known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.