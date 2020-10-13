The Nisqually Valley News was the recipient of 18 awards for its journalism during the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspapers Contest, which was held online Friday, Oct. 9.
Leading the way for the NVN was veteran journalist Paul Dunn, a longtime reporter and photographer who racked up eight awards total.
Among those wins were three first-place honors in the Breaking News, Business Feature Story and Education categories.
“There’s a lot to be said about making sure that when we tell stories, we’re actually telling stories,” the judges wrote of Dunn’s breaking news entry, which focused on the plight of a woman evacuating Nisqually River flooding. “That means setting the scene, painting a picture for readers even when we're sharing a breaking news event. Readers had the opportunity to experience flooding in the Nisqually Valley through the eyes of Marliese Hall. And while this story contains some great information and background, there's nothing more powerful than telling that story from the viewpoint of someone having to live through it.”
Dunn’s winning business feature was written about Power House Motorsports in Yelm. His first-place education story focused on a Rotary Club of Yelm book program.
“Lively, clear narrative and students have a voice,” Judges wrote.
In addition to his top finishes, Dunn earned second place in Comprehensive Coverage by Multiple Writers for Nisqually River flood coverage, along with NVN Assistant Editor Eric Rosane.
He also landed a second place award in the Health and Medical Story category for a story on the Yelm Senior Center in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Great art to accompany this story as the writer gets the perspective of local seniors as the outbreak of COVID-19 began,” the judges wrote. “A lot of insightful quotes in this story. It's interesting now to look back at what people were saying at the beginning of the outbreak, knowing what we know now.”
Dunn won second place in the Long Personality Profile and Short News Story categories as well, with the latter honor being shared by Rosane, who also racked up a number of awards in the contest.
Rosane collected a total of six awards, including four second-place honors and two third-place awards. He won second place for a story titled “Living on the Edge” about a resident faced with illness and the potential loss of his home along the Nisqually River.
“What could have been a tragic story takes a bright turn in this story of saving the environment and a family's home investment,” judges wrote. “Very good reporting on multiple perspectives strengthened by background research and individual quotes.”
Another of his second-place awards came in the Government category and focused on state Rep. J.T. Wilcox.
“Solid throughout,” judges wrote. “Government reporting as it ought to be.”
Additional NVN winners included former freelancer Marian Flandrick, who took first place in the Short Personality Profile category, and contributors Natalie Johnson, Cody Neunschwander and Will Rubin and Regional Executive Editor Eric Schwartz for their contributions to a series of stories and editorials following the arrest of a suspect in the Nancy Moyer case.
Schwartz won a first-place award in the General Interest Column category and second place in the News Headline category, which was also won by the NVN for a Tenino-based story headlines “Tenino: Hey, Come Look at Our Caboose.”
Rounding out the awards for the NVN was a third-place finish by former contributor Alex Brown in the Environmental Story category.
Lafromboise Communications COO Kim Proffit said she was thrilled with the success of the NVN at the WNPA contest, noting that it shows the community newspaper remains strong despite difficult challenges in both the industry and the business world as pandemic restrictions remain a strain.
“The fact that the awards were won in such a broad number of categories shows that the NVN more than holds its own when it comes to community journalism,” Proffitt said, “and that’s more important than ever as we seek to keep our readers informed amid a health crisis and recession. A strong local newspaper can help make for a strong local community, and Yelm is fortunate to have both of those things.”
Schwartz said the community is fortunate to have Dunn and Rosane powering the reporting and photography at the NVN.
“Paul is a consummate professional who makes everyone around him better simply by practicing his craft,” Schwartz said. “And Eric Rosane is a workhorse with endless upside who has been producing award-winning stories for the Nisqually Valley for going on two years. The community is well served by their contributions.”
See all the winning entries online at http://wnpacontest.com/2020Winners/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.