A 22-year-old Yelm man is suspected of driving under the influence and hit and run after a crash on Interstate 5 Thursday night, Aug. 20, in Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Korbyn S. Nelson was driving south in a 2019 Hyundai Sonata at about 10:50 p.m. when he left his lane and struck two other vehicles, first a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a 51-year-old Tacoma woman and then a 2009 Honda Element driven by a 32-year-old Lacey man.
Nelson’s vehicle then left the roadway to the right, struck a fence and came to rest in a ditch, according to the state patrol.
A press memo from the Washington State Patrol indicated the cause of the crash was speed and that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Charges of DUI and hit and run were expected, according to the state patrol.
Nelson was injured and transported to MultiCare Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma. The Tacoma woman was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center. The Lacey man was not injured.
