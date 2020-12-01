Car Prowl Reported at Tustin Apartments, $10,000 in Tools Reportedly Stolen
A man at Tustin Apartment Homes, located at 10520 Creek St., reported on Thursday, Nov. 26, that about $10,000 in tools were taken from the bed of a pickup truck.
Yelm police were contacted by the Yelm man around 10:30 p.m. that night. According to reports, he told police that he had been staying with his girlfriend who lived at the apartment complex.
He told police he had heard talking near his vehicle and had gone outside to his vehicle that night. He reportedly observed that the tailgate on his truck was in the down position and that his three-tiered Milwaukee toolkit had been stolen.
The victim did not have any serial numbers for the tools, and the police were unable to immediately establish a suspect in the case. It’s not believed any camera footage was taken of the area.
Disorderly Yelm Man Arrested on Assault Charges Following Domestic Situation, Claims Gang Affiliation
A 45-year-old Yelm man was arrested and booked into Nisqually Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Allen Brown, the suspect, is currently being held on $50,000 bail.
According to reports, police were called to a residence on the 15300 block of 104th Avenue on a domestic violence call. The caller told them that Brown had reportedly struck her in the face.
Police reported that, based on previous encounters, Brown tended to be hostile to police when intoxicated, though very cordial when not.
Upon arrival, police observed bloody spit on the door and walls, as well as multiple broken chairs. According to reports, the woman told police that Brown had been drinking all afternoon and was yelling at her.
The woman reported that she had been trying to go to bed when he became irate. She reportedly grabbed Brown’s daughter and took her upstairs.
He also reportedly urinated on the stove downstairs. The woman attempted to clean it up when he became angry and punched her in the face, according to police reports.
Upon contact with officers, Brown told them that they should arrest him. He became angered fairly quickly after police began to detain him, and police brought him to the ground to make the arrest. During the process, he repeatedly pulled away, according to police reports.
Upon his transport to Nisqually Jail, Brown became verbal and disorderly while in the back of the vehicle. He reportedly hit the cruiser’s partition and threatened both law enforcement and the judge with physical violence.
He also claimed Blood gang affiliation, according to the police report, and he made multiple disparaging remarks about tribal members once at the jail.
Yelm Man Swerves to Avoid Turning Vehicle, Strikes Flashing Crosswalk Sign and Flees Scene
A 29-year-old Yelm man was charged with one count of hit and run after swinging his white Chevrolet Trailblazer onto a sidewalk to avoid a turning vehicle that failed to yield, ultimately striking a City of Yelm flashing crosswalk sign and then fleeing.
The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Solberg Street Southeast and Yelm Avenue.
According to police reports, the driver of the Trailblazer was heading west on Yelm Avenue when a pickup truck made a left-hand turn from Solberg onto westbound Yelm. The pickup reportedly failed to yield, causing the Trailblazer to swerve on to the sidewalk to avoid the collision.
The Trailblazer then struck the crosswalk sign, knocking it onto the street — along with his license plate — and fled the scene.
Police were able to find the driver’s home address through the license plate. The city estimates that damage to the sign will cost about $5,000 to repair.
