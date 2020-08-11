For the past week or so, the butterflies in Carolina Mejia’s stomach have been dancing the Watusi, though by the fifth night of election returns their rhythm had slowed a bit.
Mejia, a first-time political candidate, has slightly increased her lead over a field of seven in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 — and it’s safe to say the experience so far has thrilled her.
And made her just a wee bit nervous.
“It’s always been kind of nerve wracking each night to see the returns, but after Friday night it kind of sunk in that we were heading to the general election,” Mejia said by phone on Monday. “We feel very humbled and excited and happy that our hard work paid off.”
After Monday night’s count, Mejia has 10,304 votes for 32.01 percent of the total count. She leads second-place candidate C Davis by 4,524 votes. Davis has collected 5,780 votes for 17.96 percent of the total vote count.
Mejia, a Thurston County Superior Court judicial assistant, believes her community-oriented message has resonated with voters, and they have responded in kind.
“We listened and learned to find out what matters to our constituents and what their needs are,” said Mejia, 29. “That’s what I would want in a politician, and that’s what I want to give back.”
In the meantime, as ballot tabulations update daily — and it’s still a bit more than a week before the Secretary of State certifies final election results — Mejia’s excitement is sure to grow. But she’s now confident the general election is in her future and wants to make the most out of it.
“We are proud of everything that we have done, and I’m so grateful that people believed in me, ” she said. “I hope to be able to provide the leadership that the Thurston County community wants.”
Davis, a Republican, is a landlord and online marketer who has lobbied against building a new Thurston County courthouse, favors streamlining the country’s building permits and helping preserve the area’s natural environment by eliminating homeless camps.
In an email response to the NVN on Monday, Davis said he “felt honored that the voters of Thurston are trusting me with their votes.”
Davis believes he has maintained his second-place position because voters are uncomfortable with the status quo.
“Progressivism has gone too far, and people have become uncomfortable with unlimited government control,” he said. “We are seeing a paradigm shaft back to fundamental constitutional values and individual liberty.”
If Davis holds second-place and moves on to the general election in November, he’ll stress three aspects of his campaign: public safety, the county courthouse, and a streamlined building process.
Public safety: “We must protect our communities from anarcho-Marxists, child traffickers and other violent property criminals.”
County courthouse: “I will fix the deficiencies in the courthouse without the THREAT of a $300 million new courthouse. I will balance the budget setting aside money for the remodel so that no new taxes will be needed.”
Building process: “No one should be waiting years to build a house or use their land as they wish. This will also create jobs and address the affordable housing issue. We can do this and also have reasonable environmental management.”
Incumbent Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, who after the fifth night of primary results sat in fourth place with 14.27 percent of votes cast, has accumulated 4,592 votes and 14.27 percent after Thursday night’s tally.
He knew the race would be tight, he wrote via email last week, particularly with seven candidates “from far left to far right.”
“It appears from the national level to local politics, the electorate is very divided,” he said. “It would be desirable to maintain the middle ground and collaboratively work with everyone without party politics and activism.”
Hutchings, 66 — a 35-year law-enforcement veteran — believes in a middle-of-the-road governing philosophy and a focus on specific county priorities.
“Focusing on doing the county’s business of social, health and economic recovery during a pandemic is still my priority,” he wrote. “Keeping health and social policy, streamlining government services and working to protect our environment while promoting small business takes finesse and collaboration. Governing with this in mind is rewarding and meaningful.”
Bud Blake, an Independent District No. 3 county commissioner from 2015-2018 before losing the 2018 commissioner race to Democrat Tye Menser, feels his third-place standing so far places him in a great spot to nab one of the top two places and move on to the general election. After Monday’s count, Blake remained in third with 5,679 votes, or 17.64 percent — a mere 101 votes behind Davis.
And should he capture one of the top two vote tallies, Blake’s optimistic he’ll win the general election in November.
“I am very confident,” he said. “With a county-wide race, it gives me a chance to really connect with the people, capturing a holistic perspective for the future of Thurston county.”
Also garnering votes after Monday’s tally were Democrat David Gaw (2,807 votes), Thomas Bolender (777 votes) and Democrat Rory Summerson (2,222 votes).
In the primary race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2, incumbent Gary Edwards, an Independent, leads challenger Michael Steadman, a Democrat, by 3,616 votes, or about 14 percentage points.
The top two candidates from each race will advance to the general election in November.
The next vote count was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 93,941 ballots had been counted by Monday, with an estimated 10,000 ballots left to count. Approximately 49.38 percent of Thurston County’s 190,230 registered voters had voted by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.