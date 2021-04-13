OLYMPIA — Juneteenth is one step closer to becoming a paid state holiday in Washington, after a bill passage in the state Senate on Friday, April 9.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that the Civil War had ended and they were free. It was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s often celebrated as Emancipation Day to celebrate the abolishment of slavery.
The bill, which passed 47-1, would make June 19 a paid day off for state employees, an effort to honor those who were slaves, celebrate the end of slavery and make a step toward improving the knowledge of Black history in the state.
“Today, we can take an actual step toward reconciliation,” Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-Firecrest, said during a floor speech Friday.
Washington designated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance in 2007, but this bill would take it a step further in Washington and make it a paid day off. Forty-six other states and the District of Columbia recognize it as a day of observance. Six other states in the country recognize it as a paid holiday, and many others have considered it within the last year.
Supporters say it is long overdue.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for a final signature.
