State Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, provided the following statement after Friday’s House vote to pass a $10.9 billion biennial transportation budget.
Barkis is the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee.
“This is an intricate and unique budget, as it is both an operating and capital budget for our state’s transportation system. I am proud we can work in a bipartisan way to craft this budget, to ask the tough questions, find real solutions to prioritize and fund current projects, and keep Washington moving forward.
“Our state continues to experience growth, putting pressure on infrastructure. We need to prioritize preservation and maintenance of the critical systems we currently operate.
“Due to the response of the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation revenues are not in the upward trend like the state’s operating budget. We continue to experience a decline of people traveling and using our roadways, ferries, and other modes of public transportation.
“These dire circumstances necessitate the need to prioritize and reform how funds are allocated. With the state’s operating budget so flush, we have an opportunity to draw from it, reassign certain appropriations, backfill some of the loss in the transportation budget, and eliminate the need for new taxes.
“Given these challenges, this budget does protect current projects while meeting state needs. And, with an influx of pandemic federal relief funds, we are able to invest in fish passage barrier removal and provide much needed funding for the state’s ferry system.
“All-in-all, this is a good budget that will keep Washington moving forward. I want to thank Chairman Rep. Jake Fey for working alongside me, my assistant ranking members, and fellow Republican committee members on the House Transportation Committee to get this bipartisan budget to where it stands today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.