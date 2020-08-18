Four small apartment buildings are going up near the intersection of State Route 507 and Myers Street in Rainier. The project is expected to open up 38 units for renters starting next year.
Doug Bloom, owner of Rainier General Development, said the first building is expected to be finished by March of 2021, with construction on the other three buildings finished in the months after.
They hope to be completely finished on the four apartments, dubbed Trotter Down Apartments, by next summer, but that’s dependent on COVID-19 restrictions and weather. Bloom said the apartments will be managed by his company.
Two of the buildings will have 10 units and the other two will have nine each. The complex will feature small one-bedroom, medium one-bedroom and two-bedroom units expected to cost anywhere from $650 to $900 a month, Bloom said.
“When we try to build these, it’s along the affordable line,” Bloom said, adding that he’s seen a need for affordable housing in the community.
According to permit records with the City of Rainier, each building is expected to be about 7,000 square feet in total and two-stories tall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.